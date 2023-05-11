Submit Release
Council Supports Unionizing Efforts of Northeastern Grad Students

Graduate student workers at Northeastern University filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board on February 6, 2023, as part of an organizing effort stretching back to 2016.

Graduate student workers at Northeastern are fighting for better pay following the high cost of living in Boston, dental care, overwork protections, equity for international and domestic students, protections from racial and sexual discrimination, and other necessary improvements to working conditions.

The Council acknowledges the work of graduate student workers and their well-being as vital for Boston to continue being a hub of innovation and research, and adopted a resolution supporting graduate student worker unionizing efforts at Northeastern.

