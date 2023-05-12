Revitalization of Vancouver Chinatown supports businesses, tourism

CANADA, May 12 - The revitalization of Vancouver Chinatown is being supported by the Province with $2.2 million to create a more vibrant neighbourhood for residents, visitors and businesses.

“Chinatown is a strong community today and it’s also a living part of the shared heritage of this city, province and country,” said Premier David Eby. “It’s part of our past, our present and thanks to the commitment of community leaders like the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, it will be a vital part of our future for generations to come. Our government is proud to support this good work.”

The funding will be provided to the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation for the restoration of storefronts and historic neon signs, and lighting upgrades for Chinatown businesses, as well as infrastructure upgrades to the Chinese Cultural Centre.

"Vancouver Chinatown is one of B.C.’s most iconic neighbourhoods with cultural significance to the Chinese Canadian community and to the history of Vancouver and our province,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “The contributions of British Columbians of Chinese descent and the Chinese Canadian community are an essential part of our province’s success. This funding will ensure Vancouver Chinatown remains a vibrant and thriving community for the people who live here, local business owners and for tourists from all over the world.”

The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation is dedicated to the preservation and revitalization of a prosperous and inclusive Vancouver Chinatown. The foundation supports projects that improve the well-being of local businesses and residents, and preserve cultural heritage.

"Vancouver’s Chinatown is more than just a neighbourhood. It symbolizes the city's resilience, perseverance and pride,” said Carol Lee, chair, Vancouver Chinatown Foundation. “With the contribution from the Province of British Columbia, we will be able to undertake projects that honour the past, embrace the present and create a thriving community for future generations. On behalf of all of Chinatown, we thank Premier Eby for his continued support in revitalizing Vancouver’s historic Chinatown.”

Vancouver Chinatown was established more than 100 years ago, is a landmark tourist attraction and is considered the largest Chinatown in Canada.

Quotes:

Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives –

“Vancouver Chinatown is an important part of the history of our province. This neighbourhood is the heart of the Chinese community in Vancouver and plays a critical role in honouring the many contributions of Chinese Canadians to building British Columbia. This funding will empower this historic neighbourhood as it continues to revitalize so that more people can experience and celebrate Chinese Canadian culture in Chinatown for generations to come.”

George Chow, MLA, Vancouver Fraserview –

“This is welcome news to the residents, associations and business owners of Vancouver Chinatown. The community has struggled with an increase in anti-Asian racism, vandalism and violence since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restoring historic storefronts and upgrading lighting for businesses improve the charm of iconic Chinatown and ensure it is remembered and celebrated for its economic and cultural contributions to our province and Canada.”

Ken Sim, mayor, Vancouver –

“We’re incredibly excited about this new funding to support the revitalization of Vancouver Chinatown. It’s wonderful to see all levels of government united in a commitment to see a vibrant and prosperous future for Chinatown.”

Jordan Eng, president, Vancouver Chinatown Business Improvement Area Society –

“Vancouver Chinatown represents many things to the businesses and residents who call this community home. It is the heart and soul of the Chinese community and represents the toil and sacrifice of earlier generations that allow us to enjoy the lifestyle we have today. This funding acknowledges the importance of Chinatown and will help support businesses today and give the next generation hope that people and governments genuinely do care about Chinatown and its future.”

Lorraine Lowe, executive director, Dr. Sun Yat Sen Chinese Garden –

“There is a positive synergy happening throughout the community and co-ordination across all three levels of government. It is refreshing to witness the Yin-and-Yang principle of a classical Chinese garden with the balance of forces working together to create harmony, longevity and prosperity in our neighbourhood. I am confident we will see remarkable improvements with this funding.”

Learn More:

To learn more about the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, visit: https://www.chinatownfoundation.org/

A backgrounder follows.