Salafi-Jihadi Movement Update Special Edition: Protests in Pakistan, May 12, 2023

AFGHANISTAN, May 12 - Protests in Pakistan decreased on May 12 but may surge again if Pakistani authorities rearrest or try Prime Minister Imran Khan at the end of May. CTP has observed a decrease in protests since May 11. There were two protests on May 11 and one on May 12. Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) party celebrated the Pakistani Supreme Court’s decision to release Khan and grant him a two-week bail on May 12. The Supreme Court said authorities cannot arrest Khan until May 17 for charges filed against him after May 9. If the Pakistani government rearrests Khan, it will likely spark another round of protests across Pakistan. Khan warned of more protests after authorities delayed releasing him for several hours after the bail announcement.