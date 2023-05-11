Submit Release
From Ehud Olmert, Prime Minister of Israel 2006-2009

AZERBAIJAN, May 11 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President please accept my deep appreciation for the meeting we had during the 10th Global Baku Forum hosted by Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

May I take this opportunity to send my warmest words of respect to the memory of a great leader of Azerbaijan, the late Heydar Aliyev on the occasion of his 100 birthday.

May God bestow a great joy and success for the people of Azerbaijan and their present leader - His Excellency President Aliyev on this important day.

My best wishes,

Ehud Olmert

Prime Minister of Israel 2006-2009

