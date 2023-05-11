Submit Release
From Rabbi Arthur Schneier, President of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation

AZERBAIJAN, May 11 - 11 May 2023, 18:40

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, dear President Aliyev,

I join with you and the people of your country as you mark the anniversary of the birth of your father, President Heydar Aliyev, of blessed memory, and the founding of Azerbaijan.

I had the privilege of knowing him and his commitment voiced to me for interreligious cooperation, a basic foundation for harmony. I know he is watching over your from Heaven as you carry on his legacy which brought development, progress and stability to Azerbaijan and has taken its rightful place in the international arena.

With best wishes,

Rabbi Arthur Schneier

President of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation

