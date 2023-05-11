From Rabbi Ellie Abadie, Senior Rabbi, Jewish Council of the United Arab Emirates

His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President Aliyev,

It is with great honor that I take this opportunity to mark the 100th Anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani People Heydar Aliyev, of blessed memory.

He saved the state and the nation of Azerbaijan of hard and strict tests of history. He created an independent country and laid a reliable foundation for its bright future.

His vision and policy of intercultural and interreligious harmony is an example for many countries to follow. It is that vision that made what Azerbaijan is today; a country with freedom and respect for religions and with acceptance and coexistence of many religious communities living in peace and harmony together.

May his memory be of blessings and may his vision continue to inspire his people and other countries in the world.

I extend my blessing to you, Mr. President, to lead Azerbaijan for many years to come in good health, success and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Rabbi Dr. Ellie Abadie, M.D.

Senior Rabbi,

Jewish Council of the United Arab Emirates