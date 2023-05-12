From Regis Agut, Managing Director and Country Chair of TotalEnergies in Azerbaijan

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of TotalEnergies, I convey my sincerest respect and appreciation to You on the occasion of the centennial anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

On this remarkable day, I would like to highlight Heydar Aliyev`s greatest political and economic contribution to transformation of independent Azerbaijan into powerful state with sustainable economic development. Under his leadership and thanks to the new oil strategy, Azerbaijan determined itself as a reliable global partner, creating favorable conditions for foreign investors, as well as protecting its state interests.

I also hope and look forward to further strengthening and enhancing cooperation between TotalEnergies and the Republic of Azerbaijan under your leadership to promote continuous success of Azerbaijan in establishing itself as a reliable energy supplier in contributing to the emerging energy security of the European Union.

Your excellency, please accept my cordial regards and the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Regis Agut

Managing Director and Country Chair of TotalEnergies in Azerbaijan