Attorney General Bird Sues Biden Administration over Mass Release of Illegal Immigrants through Parole Program

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced new claims in her lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s illegal immigration parole action. Those new claims challenge the Biden Administration’s attempt to use immigration parole to release illegal immigrants into the country while record numbers flood the southern border.

The original lawsuit challenged the Biden Administration’s immigration parole program, which allows 360,000 aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to settle in the United States every year. The program effectively created a new visa program for otherwise illegal immigrants–without any action from Congress.

On Tuesday, 48 hours before the expiration of the Title 42 border security policy, the Department of Homeland Security took action to allow mass-parole for illegal aliens crossing the southern border. Historically, parolees were expected to appear for a hearing within sixty days of arrival. With the new expansion, known as “Parole with Conditions,” that 60 days can be extended indefinitely, effectively releasing illegal aliens into the heartland.

“At a time where we have record numbers of illegal immigrants flooding our southern border, the Biden Administration decided to make things worse,” said Attorney General Bird. “Americans are dying from the drugs flowing into our communities. Women and children are being trafficked. But rather than secure our southern border, President Biden continues to weaken it. That’s why I’m suing the Biden Administration over their illegal border actions and fighting to keep Iowans safe.”

The Attorney General’s office is seeking an immediate temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop the new, unlawful policy from going into effect.

Attorney General Bird joined 12 other states in amendments to the Texas-led lawsuit.

Read the amendments to the complaint here.

