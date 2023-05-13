Blood, Sweat, and Gear: How a Father and Son Duo Built GoatHood Wear from Scratch
Building a Business, Strengthening Bonds: GoatHood Wear's Father-Son Journey to Success
Where Your Greatness Begins”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GoatHood Wear, the latest streetwear brand to hit the market, is here to inspire individuals to push themselves towards greatness. What started as an 8-year-old basketball player’s dream to create his own sportswear brand has become a reality. Xavier Rogers and his father, Eli Rogers, have come together to create a brand that aims to empower athletes and individuals to become the best versions of themselves.
— GoatHood
GoatHood.com is a streetwear brand that offers a wide range of clothing and accessories for men, women, and children. Designed with high-quality materials and genius designs, their products are made to ensure top performance and a boastful appearance.
Xavier Rogers, the inspiration behind the brand, expressed his goals for GoatHood Wear: “My goal is to create partnerships with professional athletes!” He and his father, Eli Rogers, are both passionate about entrepreneurship, and Eli believes that teaching his son entrepreneurship at such a young age gives him ten years to build an honest brand and living.
“We have a vision to push athletes and people to become the best version of themselves. We don’t see the Michael Jordan’s, Kobe Bryant’s, Lisa Leslies, and Serena William’s type athletes in today’s world as much as we used to. Competition is winding down due to societal norms, and we are building a brand that supports the people in the world with the extra edge, or that killer instinct to win. We also have seen other sports brands not stand behind their athletes when the public views them wrong. We want to change that. If our athletes want to smoke recreational Marijuana we support them. If they want to dye their hair, we support them. If they want to rant about their political views, we support them. We are the voice of the voiceless and aim to empower athletes.” said Eli Rogers.
The creation of GoatHood was sparked when Xavier Rogers was watching YouTube several months ago. He felt it was time to create his own clothing brand and approached his father for help. They spent weeks brainstorming and using Astrology to guide their brand direction. “Xavier was born in 2015, which according to the Chinese Zodiac is the year of the goat. So we decided to use that in order to guide our brand direction. After more brainstorming we came up with GoatHood, which represents the transition from being average to reaching your full potential. We want to inspire people to work harder.” said Eli Rogers.
GoatHood Wear has made it their mission to empower athletes and individuals to be their best selves. The brand supports athletes in every aspect of their lives, even in areas where they may not receive support from other brands. They want to inspire people to push themselves to their limits and achieve greatness.
To celebrate their launch, GoatHood Wear is currently offering a 15% discount on the entire first order for anyone who subscribes to their email listing on their homepage. GoatHood Wear is a brand that aims to inspire individuals to reach their full potential. With their quality products and support for athletes, they are sure to make a lasting impact on the sportswear industry.
Eli Rogers
GoatHoodWear
+1 616-214-2960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram