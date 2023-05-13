RELEASE: OCP Announces Distribution of Payment From $141 Million Settlement with Intuit, Owner of TurboTax

OCP Posted on May 4, 2023 in News Releases

Office of Consumer Protection Announces Distribution of Payment From $141 Million Settlement with Intuit, Owner of TurboTax

Consumers to Receive Checks in the Mail from Multistate Settlement Without Needing to File a Claim

HONOLULU – Mana Moriarty, Executive Director of the Hawai‘i Office of Consumer Protection today announced that consumers who were deceived by TurboTax’s owner Intuit Inc. into paying for free tax services will begin receiving checks from a multi-million multistate settlement announced in May 2022.

Approximately 4.4 million consumers nationwide will receive checks in the mail from the settlement. Up to 15,904 Hawaii consumers who were deceived by the company will receive checks in the mail. The money available to be returned to Hawai‘i consumers is more than $481,135. Eligible consumers will be contacted by email about the settlement. Checks will be mailed throughout May 2023.

“This settlement compensates Hawai‘i residents who were tricked into paying for tax preparation services that should have been free,” said Executive Director Moriarty. “This is a reminder that companies who mislead the public and engage in deceptive practices will be held accountable for their actions.”

In 2022, New York Attorney General Letitia James, with assistance from the attorneys general of Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington, announced a $141 million multistate agreement with Intuit for deceiving millions of low-income Americans into paying for tax services that should have been free. All 50 states and the District of Columbia have signed onto the agreement.

Eligible consumers include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program. Consumers who are eligible for a payment will be notified by email by the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting.

These consumers will receive a check in the mail automatically, without filing a claim. Checks are expected to be mailed out starting next week. The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify. Most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30. For more information about who is covered by the settlement, and information about the settlement fund, please visit www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.

