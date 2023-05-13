Skill Samurai Honours Australian Teachers at Excellence in Teaching Awards Hosted by Rotary Club of Castle Hill
The annual Excellence in Teaching Awards hosted by the Rotary Club of Castle Hill, recognises the remarkable contribution of teachers to our community.
These extraordinary educators have consistently demonstrated their passion and dedication to their students and the community”CASTLE HILL, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Skill Samurai - Coding & STEM Academy proudly sponsored the annual Excellence in Teaching Awards hosted by the Rotary Club of Castle Hill, recognising and valuing the remarkable contribution of Australian teachers to our community. The awards, now in their 21st year since the program's inception in 2002, serve as a platform to acknowledge and encourage exceptional educators from across the Hills Shire.
The Excellence in Teaching Awards, held at St Joseph's in Baulkham Hills, celebrated the outstanding achievements of educators who have consistently gone above and beyond in shaping the minds of future generations. President Amanda Firkins of the Castle Hill Rotary Club presented the awards, emphasizing the club's steadfast commitment to recognizing key vocations within the community.
Skill Samurai - Coding & STEM Academy believes in the power of education and the pivotal role teachers play in nurturing young minds. By sponsoring the Excellence in Teaching Awards, Skill Samurai aims to highlight the incredible efforts of educators in the local Hills Shire community and honor their tireless dedication.
This year's recipients were nominated by their school principals for their tremendous contributions to their respective institutions within the Hills Shire community. The following exceptional teachers were awarded for their exemplary service:
Ms Erin Harper – St Gabriel's School
Mrs Jennifer Barange – St Gabriel's School
Ms Deborah Stokes – Oakhill College
Mr Jason Rophail – Oakhill College
Ms Melanie Powell – Gilroy Catholic College
Ms Marion Arblaster – Baulkham Hills High School
Ms Yvonne Jin – Baulkham Hills High School
Ms Sumaia Elkadomi – Australian International Academy
Mr Timothy Henderson – Crestwood High School
"These extraordinary educators have consistently demonstrated their passion and dedication to their students and the community," said Jamie Buttigieg from Skill Samurai. "We are proud to support the Excellence in Teaching Awards and express our gratitude for their unwavering commitment to shaping the future leaders of our society."
The Excellence in Teaching Awards, unique to the Castle Hill Rotary Club, embody the spirit of recognising and celebrating exceptional teachers who inspire, educate, and empower young minds. Skill Samurai is honoured to contribute to this distinguished event and show appreciation for the vital role played by Australian teachers.
About Skill Samurai - Coding & STEM Academy:
Skill Samurai - Coding & STEM Academy is a leading enrichment education provider dedicated to empowering children with essential coding and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) skills. Through innovative and engaging programs, Skill Samurai equips students with the tools to thrive in the digital age and prepare them for future career opportunities. With a commitment to excellence in education, Skill Samurai fosters a love for learning and creativity among students. For more information, visit www.skillsamurai.com.au
