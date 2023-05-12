Women Leading Change in Saskatchewan Business

CANADA, May 12 - Released on May 12, 2023

Women Entrepreneurs week is May 14 to 20, a time to focus on the contributions women make to Saskatchewan's business community and our province's economic prosperity.

"So many women have contributed their entrepreneurial vision to our province," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Laura Ross said. "Their success has helped shape our economy and our future, and the number of women business owners keeps growing. Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan has been supporting women on this journey for many years and our Government is proud to proclaim Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan Week."

Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan (WESK) is a non-profit dedicated to helping women start, grow, and scale their businesses. They offer a wide range of services, and ultimately, look to connect like-minded professionals and empower female entrepreneurs of every age, stage and culture.

"Women entrepreneurs are a vital part of Saskatchewan's business landscape," Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan Chief Executive Officer Miriam Johnson said. "By encouraging collaboration amongst all organizations interested in progressing women entrepreneurs, we can help close the gender gap and promote economic growth in our province."

To help businesses and individuals in finding and supporting women entrepreneurs, WESK hosts a Saskatchewan women-owned business database that currently holds more than six hundred business listings. For more information or to register in the database, visit https://wesk.ca/women-owned-business-database.

There are several other programs that are available for women entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next step. The SK Startup Institute helps entrepreneurs with the first steps in creating their business. Innovation Saskatchewan's Saskatchewan Technology Startup Incentive encourages investment in early-stage technology startups via tax credits. The Scale Up for Entrepreneurs initiative provides eligible entrepreneurs with training, skills and knowledge to grow their business.

The Government of Saskatchewan also offers a range of incentives and supports for businesses to ensure the province fosters a competitive business climate. For information on incentives and supports, visit saskatchewan.ca/invest.

