International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network Selects U.S. FTC as Network’s President for 2024-2025

The Federal Trade Commission was selected as president of the International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network (ICPEN) for 2024-25 during a meeting this week in Sydney, Australia.

The FTC’s presidency will follow the presidency of Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection.

The meeting focused on exchanging experiences and identifying effective practices in combating cross-border fraud and promoting consumer protection around the world.

ICPEN is an international network of consumer protection authorities from more than 70 countries that aims to protect consumers’ economic interests around the world by sharing information and encouraging global cooperation among law enforcement agencies.

