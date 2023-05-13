Insta Graphic Systems to Exhibit at the Prestigious NBAEMA Trade Show

/EIN News/ -- Cerritos, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerritos, California -

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – May 12, 2023 – Insta Graphic Systems, the industry's leading manufacturer of heat press machines, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Annual National Basketball Equipment Managers Association (NBAEMA) trade show in Chicago on Friday, May 17th. This much-anticipated event will provide exclusive access to every equipment manager in the NBA, setting the stage for showcasing Insta's award-winning heat press machines and custom heat transfers.

Insta Graphic Systems has been at the forefront of heat press machine innovation for many decades, including high end sublimation heat press machines. The company's flagship product, the Insta 780 Dual Shuttle, Fully Automatic Heat Press, has recently been bestowed the prestigious Pinnacle Product of the Year Award, further cementing its reputation as a groundbreaking solution in the market.

The lauded Insta 780 Heat Press Machine was previously on display at the 2022 Printing United Expo, where it generated substantial interest and praise from industry insiders. Its cutting-edge design, flawless functionality, and exceptional performance underscore Insta's unwavering commitment to manufacturing excellence.

Furthermore, Insta's award-winning heat press machines made a significant impression at the 2023 Impressions Show. Insta’s heat press machines such as the Insta 256 have been recognized and applauded for their superior quality, durability, and efficiency in a wide array of printing applications.

In January 2023, Insta Graphic Systems also exhibited at the United Soccer Coaches Convention. The event gave Insta an opportunity to demonstrate the versatility of its heat press machines, particularly the Insta 256, to an audience that understands the importance of high-quality, long-lasting custom gear.

"The NBAEMA trade show is a significant event for us," said a company representative of Insta Graphic Systems. "We are excited to present our advanced heat press and heat transfer solutions to the NBA's equipment managers. The total-solution we offer, including custom heat transfers and award-winning heat press machines, is a game-changer in the industry, and we are confident it will deliver superior results for the NBA."

The NBAEMA trade show is a unique platform for networking and business development, giving Insta Graphic Systems a chance to showcase its award-winning products to the NBA's equipment managers directly. The company looks forward to demonstrating its custom heat transfers along with the Insta 256's capabilities, which could both revolutionize the way the NBA's teams add names and numbers to jerseys on-demand.

The company representative continues, "We invite all attendees to visit our booth at the NBAEMA trade show. Come and witness the future of heat press technology and how it can elevate the printing process for the NBA."

To learn more about Insta Graphic Systems and the Insta 780 Heat Press Machine, visit www.instagraph.com. For further inquiries, please contact our public relations department at sales@instagraph.com.



