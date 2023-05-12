Capito: EPW Leading the Way on Oversight of Biden Administration

Of the seven Senate-passed resolutions of disapproval to block Biden rules through the Congressional Review Act this year, five have been within EPW Committee’s jurisdiction

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, released the below statement applauding Senate passage this week of two formal challenges to the Biden administration’s rules listing the Northern Long-Eared Bat as “endangered” and expanding the definition of “critical habitat.” These mark the fourth and fifth successful Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolutions of disapproval passed by the Senate this year that are within the jurisdiction of the EPW committee.

“When we began this Congress, one of my top priorities was to hold the Biden administration accountable for any overreach on environment and energy issues within our jurisdiction here at the EPW Committee. With Senate passage of two more Congressional Review Act resolutions of disapproval, we’re building on this successful track record and proving our bipartisan oversight efforts are well-founded, even in a divided Congress. We’ll continue to use the tools at our disposal to lead the way in protecting American families, workers, and employers from the harmful, seemingly endless, regulations of the Biden administration,” Ranking Member Capito said.

Senate-passed CRA resolutions of disapproval this year in EPW’s jurisdiction:



This week, Ranking Member Capito also announced plans to lead efforts through the CRA to overturn the Biden administration’s proposed rules to revive the illegal Clean Power Plan, which will force the closure of coal and gas-fired power plants across the country.

