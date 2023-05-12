Global Entry enrollment upon arrival available at the Port of San Diego

SAN DIEGO- U.S. Customs and Border Protection offers Enrollment upon Arrival at the Port of San Diego, located at the San Diego International Airport, for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants to complete their interview.

Look for the Global Entry Enrollment Interview Sign

Once a traveler is conditionally approved, a scheduled interview is no longer required, the traveler can complete the enrollment interview when arriving on an international flight. A CBP officer at the Port of San Diego can conduct a Global Entry interview and collect the traveler’s biometrics to complete the enrollment. This is the final step of the Global Entry enrollment process and can be accomplished after clearing CBP processing.

Global Entry streamlines the international arrivals process at airports for trusted travelers. More than 4 million Global Entry members bypass traditional CBP inspection lines and use an automated kiosk to complete their admission to the United States. As an added benefit, Global Entry members are also eligible to participate in the TSA Pre✓™ expedited screening program.

U.S. citizens, U.S nationals and U.S. Lawful Permanent Residents may apply for Global Entry as well as citizens of certain countries with which CBP has trusted traveler arrangements, including Argentina, Colombia, Germany, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Canadian citizens and residents enrolled in NEXUS may also use the Global Entry kiosks. Interested travelers can apply through the Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) website.

While the goal of Global Entry is to speed travelers through the process, members may be selected for further examination when entering the United States. Any violation of the program’s terms and conditions will result in appropriate enforcement action and revocation of the traveler’s membership privileges.

Visit CBP’s Global Entry website for more information on the Global Entry Program