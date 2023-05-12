ITequality Bring Diversity, Inclusion & Equality To Salesforce & The Tech Industry
ITequality, a nationally recognized diversity supplier, spearheads efforts to bring diversity, inclusion, and equality to Salesforce and the tech Industry.
There is a serious lack of diversity in the tech industry, especially among business owners. At ITequality, we strive to represent a voice for the marginalized groups in technology.”NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ITequality, a nationally recognized diversity supplier, certified as an LGBT Business Enterprise through the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), spearheads efforts to bring diversity, inclusion, and equality to Salesforce and the tech Industry.
— Ashley Allen, CEO of ITequality
“There is a serious lack of diversity in the tech industry, especially among business owners”, says Ashley Allen, CEO of ITequality. “At ITequality, we strive to represent a voice for the marginalized groups in technology. Especially for those we identify with; Women, Lesbians, Latinx, Disabled, Trans & Gender Expansive (TGE) people and those who are Neurodiverse.”
ITequality strives to change the landscape of tech by hiring and training diverse people. Every employee at ITequality comes from a marginalized background and has learned how to be a phenomenal technology consultant over the years of training and working with them.
Partnering with ITequality means you not only get a Salesforce Ridge Tier (formerly known as Silver Tier) Consulting Partner, but a diverse group of Salesforce experts who specialize in all areas of Salesforce Revenue Cloud, Salesforce CPQ & Salesforce Billing, as well as Experience Cloud, Sales Cloud, and Service Cloud. Offering implementation, enhancement, training and maintenance of an organization's unique specifications, they have the experience to take your organization to the next level with their unique blend of implement & train Salesforce.
About ITequality
Founded in 2017 by Ashley Allen, ITequality is a Salesforce Ridge Tier Consulting Partner. They have had over 200+ engagements, 25 Salesforce certifications, and have been implementing Salesforce CPQ since 2013 making their Salesforce Revenue Cloud experience superior to others in the industry. Ashley has been appointed as a Trailblazing Partner in 2018 and a Tenacious Trailblazer in 2020 by Salesforce.
Proceeds from ITequality are placed towards opening a nonprofit tutoring cafe for at-risk kids. The vision for this cafe is a melting pot of ITequality employees and cafe students to allow for students to be mentored by adults that have overcome the same struggles they currently face.
ITequality also participates in the NGLCC’s corporate partners’ supplier diversity programs, and works to foster business to business relationships with other LGBTBE’s worldwide throughout the year.
Media Contact Information
Ashley Allen, CEO
ashley@itequality.com
+1 760-468-3655
https://itequality.com
Ashley Allen
ITequality
760-468-3655
ashley@itequality.com
