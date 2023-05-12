Submit Release
ADVISORY: Governor Pillen to Sign Repeal of Educational Red Tape

LINCOLN, NE – On Tuesday, May 16, Governor Jim Pillen will hold a signing ceremony for a rules change that will ease a barrier for attracting and onboarding new Nebraska teachers. Governor Pillen will be joined at the event by state senators, Board of Education members, representatives from the Nebraska Department of Education, and teachers.

 

This event is open to credentialed media.   

   

What: Governor Pillen to sign repeal of 92 NAC 23

When: 12:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 16

Where: Governor's Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln  

Who: Governor Jim Pillen, state senators, Board of Education members, representatives from the Nebraska Department of Education, and teachers.

