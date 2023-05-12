ADVISORY: Governor Pillen to Sign Repeal of Educational Red Tape
LINCOLN, NE – On Tuesday, May 16, Governor Jim Pillen will hold a signing ceremony for a rules change that will ease a barrier for attracting and onboarding new Nebraska teachers. Governor Pillen will be joined at the event by state senators, Board of Education members, representatives from the Nebraska Department of Education, and teachers.
What: Governor Pillen to sign repeal of 92 NAC 23
When: 12:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 16
Where: Governor's Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln
Who: Governor Jim Pillen, state senators, Board of Education members, representatives from the Nebraska Department of Education, and teachers.