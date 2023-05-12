New York State Board of Real Estate Appraisal to Hold Meeting Friday, May 19, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE

NEW YORK STATE REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL

Members of the New York State Real Estate Appraisal Board will meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at the following locations: 99 Washington Avenue, conference room 505, Albany; 295 Main Street, conference room 803, Buffalo; 123 William Street, conference room 231, New York City; and 276 Waring Road, Rochester. The public has the right to attend the meeting at any of these locations.

The Department’s Division of Licensing Services issues licenses to persons in this profession, and the Board of Real Estate Appraisal adopts rules and regulations relating to this discipline.



WHO: Board of Real Estate Appraisal