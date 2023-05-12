Vietnamese, Malaysian oil and gas service companies enter joint venture

VIETNAM, May 12 -

KUALA LUMPUR — Vietnamese offshore support vessel service provider Hải Dương Petroleum and Marine Corporation (Haduco) and Malaysia’s oil and gas marine service provider RMS Synergy Sdn Bhd (RMS) on Thursday signed a cooperation deal in Kuala Lumpur to form a joint venture between the two companies.

The Haduco-RMS joint venture aims to support, provide services and gradually develop a large fleet of vessels, fully meeting the requirements of oil and gas contractors in Malaysia.

Under the cooperation agreement, Haduco will provide ship services for oil and gas exploration and production, such as technical management, maintenance, and safety. In return, RMS will provide crew, logistics, and commercial services to the Haduco-RMS joint venture.

This is the first time a Vietnamese oil and gas company has signed a cooperation agreement with a Malaysian partner, which affirms the prestige and quality of Việt Nam's maritime services.

Speaking at the event, Haduco CEO Trần Quang Hùng said that RMS has been a strategic partner of Haduco for many years. The cooperation is an important step for Haduco to do long-term business in Malaysia, thus strengthening cooperative ties between the two countries.

RMS Synergy CEO Mohamad Asraf Abdul Ghafur said the combination of both expertise and resources enables the joint venture to provide customers with the highest level of services and support for their offshore operations.

“This joint venture represents a step forward for both companies, and we look forward to working together to achieve our shared goals of expanding our operations and presence in Malaysia,” Asraf said.

Established in 2000, Haduco owns a fleet of 42 vessels operating on a global scale including in Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Russia, India, and Japan.

The company has been aggressively expanding its fleet which has doubled since 2018 despite the global slowdown due to low crude oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNS