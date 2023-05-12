Gov. Pritzker Announces Thirteen Appointments to Boards and Commissions

ILLINOIS, May 12 - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration





Workers Compensation Advisory Board





Sean Stott will continue to serve as a Member on the Workers' Compensation Advisory Board.* Stott currently serves as the Director of Governmental Affairs for the Laborers' International Union of North America Midwest Region and has sat on the Workers' Compensation Advisory Board for 8 years. Prior to joining the Laborer's International Union, he served as the Legislative Director of the Illinois AFL-CIO, representing workers on issues of worker compensation for 25-years. Stott earned his undergraduate degree from the University of New Hampshire.





Mark Prince will continue to serve as a Member on the Workers' Compensation Advisory Board.* Prince has been a self-employed attorney in Illinois for 31 years. He has spent his career representing southern Illinoisans who have been injured on the job or by the negligence of others. Previously, Prince served as President of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association and is a current member of the Executive Committee. Prince has been awarded two Trial Lawyer Excellence Awards from the Chicago Verdict Reporter and has served on the Workers' Compensation Advisory Board in the past. He earned his Bachelor of Science from Sangamon State University and a Juris Doctor from Southern Illinois University School of Law.

Clean Energy Jobs and Justice Fund





Delmar Gillus will serve as a Member of the Clean Energy Jobs and Justice Fund.* Delmar Gillus has over 25 years of project management experience. He currently serves as the Chief Operating Office for Elevate. In this role he was responsible for negotiating with the IL Clean Jobs Coalition that was responsible for collaborating and drafting equitable and inclusive financing provisions in support of IL Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA). He also leads Elevates' contractor development efforts to ensure diverse contractors have access to clean energy jobs. Prior to Elevate, Gillus was the Senior Manager at Health Care Service Corporations. Gillus received a Green Caucus award in 2021 for his efforts to pass CEJA and is the Treasurer for the Illinois Environmental Council Board. Gillus received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Maryland and a Master of Business Administration in Information Technology & Marketing from Loyola University.

State Board of Health





Juleigh Nowinski Konchak will serve as a Member of the State Board of Health.* Dr. Juleigh Nowinski Konchak has spent her career concentrating on public health and health policy. She currently serves as the Program Director for Public Health and General Preventive Medicine with the Cook County Health Department. While in this role she oversees the residency program that is joint hosted by Cook County Health and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. In addition to her time with the County, Dr. Nowinski Konchak continues to be an Attending Physician for Behavioral Health with the Center for Health Equity and Innovation and Dep. Of Family and Community Medicine. She recently became an Assistant Professor at Northwestern University School of Medicine teaching students within the Division of Public Health. Dr. Nowinski Konchak is dedicated to bettering public health across the state of Illinois. She is a member of Illinois Harm Reduction and Recovery Coalition, American College of Preventive Medicine, and All Cook County Opioid and Substance Use Advisory Council. Dr. Nowinski Konchak received a Bachelor of Science in Education and Social Policy from Northwestern University and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Illinois as Chicago College of Medicine.





Yvette Johnson-Walker will serve as a Member of the State Board of Health.* Dr. Yvette Johnson-Walker has dedicated her career to Veterinary Science and Epidemiology for more than two decades. Dr. Johnson-Walker currently serves as the Coordinator of Diversity and Inclusion for University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine, a Lecturer of Clinical Epidemiology within the Department of Veterinary Clinical Medicine at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Dr. Johnson-Walker is also a faculty member at the School of Public Health with University of Illinois at Chicago. She has been recognized for her contributions with the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Dr. Gordon and Mrs. Helen Kruger Award for All-Around Excellence. Dr. Yvette Johnson-Walker received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and Veterinary Science, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, and Master of Science in Veterinary Clinical Science from University of Illinois, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Epidemiology from Michigan State University.





Illinois Finance Authority





Karen Caldwell will serve as a Member of the Illinois Finance Authority.* Karen Caldwell is an innovative leader with a 30-year career in financial management. Caldwell currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer for Reform Alliance. Prior to her time with Reform Alliance, Caldwell was the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for National Housing Partnership Foundation and Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at the New York City Housing Authority. Caldwell has been an active trustee with several financial organizations including Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund, Finite Solar Finance Fund, and Templeton Global Income Fund. Karen Caldwell received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Florida A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University with a focus in Finance and Marketing.





Employment Security Advisory Board





John Gedney will continue to serve on the Employment Security Advisory Board.* Gedney currently serves as a Political and Legislative Representative for the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW). He previously worked as a UAW Attendance Counselor and began his career working as an assembler for Chrysler Corp FCA for 25 years. In addition, Gedney has served on the Board of Directors for the United Way of Rock Valley and as an active delegate and trustee on the Rockford United Labor Delegation.





Illinois Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission





Susana Vasquez will continue to serve as a Member of the Illinois Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission.* Vasquez is an Associate Vice President in the Office of Civic Engagement at the University of Chicago. She previously worked as the Vice President of IFF, the largest nonprofit Community Development Finance Institution in the Midwest and as the Executive Director of Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Chicago. Vasquez received a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a Master of Arts in Public Administration from Harvard University.





Illinois Workforce Innovation Board





Chris Toppin will serve as a Member of the Illinois Workforce Innovation Board.* Chris Toppin has devoted his career to Human Resources. He currently is the Group Vice President of Human Resources for AAR Corp. While in this role he provided leadership through the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic and developed strong partnerships with military bases and the Aviation Institute of Maintenance. Prior to joining AAR Corp, Toppin was the Associate Director for Raytheon/UTC. Chris Toppin received his Bachelor of Arts in English from the East Carolina University.





Kara Demirjian Huss will serve as a Member of the Illinois Workforce Innovation Board.* Kara Demirjian Huss has more than 30 years of experience in marketing, business development and client relations. She currently serves as the Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, a global leader in compressor technology and electric vehicle component manufacturing for the commercial vehicle and specialty automotive industry. Demirjian Huss leads business planning and government affair efforts for T/CCI Manufacturing and is responsible for workforce development initiatives for T/CCI. She also has experience as Founder and President of DCC Marketing and Demir Co Properties and Real Estate Portfolios. Demirjian Huss is on the Executive Board and Treasurer for Illinois Manufacturer's Association. Demirjian Huss received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign





Stephen Lefaver will serve as a Member of the Illinois Workforce Innovation Board.* Stephen Lafever has a 25-year career working in organized labor. He currently serves as the Director of Apprenticeship and Training at North Central Illinois Finishing Trades Institute. He is responsible for development and management of all operation and personnel functions. He also forms and implements labor-management strategy to accommodate training needs within Painters District Council (PDC) No. 30's geographical jurisdiction which spans over 29 counties in North Central Illinois. Prior to becoming Director, Lefaver was an Assistant Administrator and an Apprentice Instructor for PDC No. 30. Lefaver is also a board member for the LWIA 5 Workforce Development Board. Lefaver earned a certificate of completion from the US Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship.





Labor Advisory Council





Karen Harris will serve as a Member of the Labor Advisory Board.* Karen Harris has over 25 years of legal experience. She is currently the senior Vice President and General Counsel for the Illinois Health and Hospital Association (IHA). Throughout her time at IHA she has provided expert legal advice and guidance for over 200 health systems and hospitals in Illinois. Harris also serves as a member of the policy team that focuses on Medicaid assessment and reimbursement. Prior to her time at IHA she was the Executive Director for the Illinois Association of Healthcare Attorneys (IAHA). Harris is the Jackson Park Yacht Club Foundation President and US Sailing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee Vice Chair. She is also a member of the Black Women Lawyers Association. Harris received her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Princeton University and her Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School.





Will Kankakee Regional Development Authority

Hugo Manzo will serve as a member of the Will Kankakee Regional Development Authority.* Manzo currently serves as the Business Representative for Painters District Council No. 14. Manzo has been recognized by his peers as Labor Leader of the Year in 2022. He is also involved in the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists and Labor Council for Latin American Advancement. Hugo Manzo received a degree from Joliet Central High School.





* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.