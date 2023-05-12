Shinhan Bank partners with Nguyễn Hoàng Group to sponsor tuition fees

VIETNAM, May 12 -

HCM CITY — Shinhan Bank Vietnam Co. Ltd. has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Nguyễn Hoàng Group (NHG) to launch a tuition fee sponsorship programme with a zero interest rate for parents whose children are studying within the NHG's school system.

Additionally, Shinhan Bank will provide NHG with credit financing for infrastructure construction and teaching equipment at its schools system in the near future.

Lee Han Byeol, deputy general director of Shinhan Bank Vietnam, said, "Expanding cooperation with universities or school systems belonging to reputable and large corporations in Việt Nam, including the schools under the Nguyễn Hoàng Group, is an opportunity for Shinhan Bank to improve and develop the bank's ecosystem, thereby optimising its products and services."

“Furthermore, this is also a driving force to promote the development of financial education. Moreover, as schools at all levels increasingly access and use digital financial products and services from commercial banks, the promotion of knowledge dissemination and the maintenance of cashless spending habits will grow rapidly, driving the development of digital banking and bringing convenience, security, and safety to parents and students,” he said.

Đào Quang Huy, chief financial officer of Nguyễn Hoàng Group, said, "Schools under the Nguyễn Hoàng Group continuously implement digital solutions to streamline administration and diversify IT and financial solutions to provide the best learning experience for students. Cooperating with Shinhan Bank will bring many benefits to parents, students, and the schools of Nguyễn Hoàng Group."

Nguyễn Hòang Group is one of the leading private education groups in Việt Nam, with a 23-year track record of delivering high-quality education. It has created a complete educational ecosystem, spanning from kindergarten to doctoral level, with various integrated models including international integration, bilingualism, and full international programmes.

Shinhan Bank Vietnam is a subsidiary of Shinhan Bank Korea, an affiliate of Shinhan Financial Group, the leading financial holding company in Korea, and is listed on both the Korea Exchange and New York Stock Exchange. — VNS