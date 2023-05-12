Apple to open first online store in Việt Nam on May 18

VIETNAM, May 12 -

HÀ NỘI — Apple announced on Friday that it will open its first online store in Việt Nam on May 18 in a bid to boost operations in emerging markets.

The online store will have a team of experts who are ready to share expertise in Vietnamese to support customers in need.

Online shops often precede the opening of retail stores. Apple already sells products in Việt Nam via licensed vendors and has multiple suppliers that assemble its gadgets in the country for export.

Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of retail, said the company is proud to be expanding in Việt Nam.

In 2022, Việt Nam's import of CBU (completely built units) phones reached a turnover of US$3.5 billion, up 10.5 per cent compared to 2021, accounting for 16.6 per cent of the import turnover of phones and components.

Apple, Samsung, Oppo, and Xiaomi phones were the most favoured brands, accounting for 93.4 per cent. iPhone imports saw the most significant growth rising 46 per cent to $1.16 billion. — VNS