Submit Release
News Search

There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,033 in the last 365 days.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. Report on Voting From the 2023 Shareholders Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX - CJ) Cardinal Energy Ltd. ("Cardinal" or the "Company") held its annual shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") today. A total of 52,335,561 votes representing 33.07% of the total votes entitled to vote at the Meeting, were voted in connection with the matters considered at the Meeting.

Full results for all resolutions are set forth below.

1. Fixing number of Directors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at five members. The results of the ballot were as follows:

  Votes For   Percent (%)   Votes
Against		  
Percent (%)
  50,410,329   99.87   65,545   0.13
               

2. Election of Directors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Cardinal to serve until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed or elected. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee   Votes For   Percent (%)   Votes
Withheld		  

Percent (%)
M. Scott Ratushny   50,261,269   99.57   214,605   0.43
John A. Brussa   47,034,981   93.18   3,440,893   6.82
John Gordon   50,004,333   99.07   471,541   0.93
David D. Johnson   47,322,192   93.75   3,153,682   6.25
Stephanie Sterling   46,665,362   92.45   3,810,512   7.55
                 

3. Appointment of Auditors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Independent Registered Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

  Votes For   Percent (%)   Votes
Withheld		  
Percent (%)
  51,380,683   98.40   838,099   1.60
               

4. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the non-binding advisory resolution concerning Cardinal's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

  Votes For   Percent (%)   Votes
Against		  
Percent (%)
  48,574,080   96.23   1,901,794   3.77
               

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal works to continually improve its Environmental, Safety and Governance profile and operates its assets in a responsible and environmentally sensitive manner. As part of this mandate, Cardinal injects and conserves more carbon than it directly emits making us one of the few Canadian energy companies to have a negative carbon footprint.

Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas company with operations focused on low decline oil in Western Canada.

For further information:

M. Scott Ratushny, CEO or Shawn Van Spankeren, CFO or Laurence Broos, VP Finance
Email: info@cardinalenergy.ca
Phone: (403) 234-8681
Website: www.cardinalenergy.ca


Primary Logo

You just read:

Cardinal Energy Ltd. Report on Voting From the 2023 Shareholders Meeting

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more