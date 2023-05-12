Bioabsorbable Stents Market to Witness Excellent Revenue Growth Emerging Trends & Forecast By 2027 | CAGR 5.6%

The global bioabsorbable stents market is projected to reach $308.90 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bioabsorbable stents, also known as biodegradable or resorbable stents, are a revolutionary advancement in interventional cardiology. Unlike traditional metallic stents, which are permanent implants, bioabsorbable stents are designed to gradually dissolve and be absorbed by the body over time. These stents are typically made from materials such as polylactic acid (PLA) or polyglycolic acid (PGA) that are biocompatible and naturally broken down by the body. The global bioabsorbable stents market size was valued at $283.60 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $308.90 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The primary advantage of bioabsorbable stents is their temporary presence in the coronary arteries. As they gradually dissolve, they provide necessary support to keep the vessel open and prevent restenosis (re-narrowing) of the artery, which is a common complication of metallic stents. Once the stent is absorbed, the artery can regain its natural function, flexibility, and ability to self-expand and contract.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Arterial Remodeling Technologies,

Arterius Limited,

B. Braun Melsungen Ag,

Biotronik Se & Co. Kg,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Elixir Medical Corporation,

Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd,

Microport Scientific Corporation,

Reva Medical, Inc.,

Terumo Corporation

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Bioabsorbable Stents Market research to identify potential Bioabsorbable Stents Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Bioabsorbable Stents Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Another significant benefit of bioabsorbable stents is the elimination of long-term complications associated with permanent stents, such as late stent thrombosis (blood clot formation within the stent) and in-stent restenosis. The temporary presence of the stent reduces the risk of these complications, allowing for better long-term outcomes. Additionally, bioabsorbable stents simplify future interventions or imaging procedures, as there is no metallic scaffold left behind to interfere with diagnostic tests or subsequent interventions.

However, it is important to note that bioabsorbable stents may not be suitable for all patients or lesions. They are typically recommended for specific cases and carefully selected based on patient factors and lesion characteristics. Ongoing research and technological advancements continue to refine the design and performance of bioabsorbable stents, aiming to improve their effectiveness and broaden their clinical applications.

The Bioabsorbable Stents Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Bioabsorbable Stents Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

