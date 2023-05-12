3rd Annual Stand Up for Hope Comedy Show to Benefit American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Southeast Florida
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) logo
Comedy Show at Palm Beach Improv Will Raise Funds for the AFSP Southeast Florida Chapter as May is Mental Health Awareness Month
Laughter is sometimes the best medicine, and it feels good knowing we were able to do that and give hope to so many people who needed it, like my family did.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What: 3rd Annual Stand Up for Hope Stand Up Comedy Show www.afsp.org/standupforhope
— Alan Mednick, Stand Up for Hope Committee Chairman
When: May 18th, 2023, 8pm ET
Where: Palm Beach Improv Comedy Theater, West Palm Beach, FL
Did you know suicide is one of the top leading causes of death, and the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 10-14 and 25-34? For years it was thought talking about suicide may encourage others to take their lives, but in fact, the opposite is true.
Another often unknown fact is that suicide is preventable if you know the warning signs. That’s why organizations like AFSP are critical. Established in 1987, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is a voluntary health organization with chapters in all 50 states.
Alan Mednick had the idea that stand-up comedy could work as a successful fundraising event for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Mednick, a Boynton Beach resident, speaking of his inspiration for ‘Stand Up for Hope,’ said “laughter is sometimes the best medicine, and it feels good knowing we were able to do that and give hope to so many people who needed it, like my family did.” He lost both his teenage daughter as well as his niece to suicide and he became an active board member for the Southeast Florida chapter of the organization.
Last year’s event drew close to 200 people and was a smashing success, even exceeding Mednick’s stated goal of $30,000 in funds raised, thanks largely to about 20 named sponsors, including Joseph Perez, Good Greek Insurance, Umttr, and Forever Frosty, among many others.
The 3rd Annual Stand Up for Hope Comedians:
Headliner, Flip Schultz
Having started his career as a stand up comedian in South Florida 30 years ago, Flip Schultz has definitely made his mark in the world of live entertainment. Flip lived and worked in Los Angeles for 20 years where his funny and well-crafted jokes, combined with his physicality, improvisation and hilarious characters, made him a favorite on the LA comedy scene and a regular at world famous comedy clubs, The Hollywood Improv,The Ice House, and The Comedy Store.
Throughout his career he has also had the pleasure of sharing the stage with such performers as:
Lewis Black, Wayne Brady, Bill Burr, George Carlin,Dave Chapelle, Jeff Dunham, David Alan Grier, Larry "The Cable Guy", Larry Miller, Jay Mohr, Kevin Pollack, Caroline Rhea, Craig Robinson, Robert Schimmel, Nick Swardson, Steve Trevino, The Temptations, Damon Wayans and "Weird Al" Yankovic.
Carl Rimi
Comedy wasn't on Florida native Carl Rimi's radar until late in life, by industry standards. Attending Nova Southeastern University to study Marine Biology, he quit school and traveled the country refining his act. Rimi parlayed his live performance abilities into on-screen acting, starring in eight feature films. Carl Rimi has been a professional stand up comedian for 26 years and has performed in comedy clubs all over the country and cruise ships all over the world. He has appeared on Comedy Central, ABC, NBC, ABC Family, and Netflix.
Stephanie Wood
Stephanie Wood is one of South Florida’s rising stars and a comedic force to be reckoned with. Originally hailing from Chicago—Stephanie has a big city attitude and a blue-collar background. Her honesty and relatability make her a crowd favorite. She has opened for national headliners such as TJ Miller, Jessimae Peluso, Rich Vos, Steve Trevino, Bret Ernst, Esther Ku, Pablo Francisco & Pete Correale. She currently features around the country for comedy legend Jimmy Shubert.
Stand Up for Hope Committee Members:
Alan Mednick/Survivor of Suicide Loss
The committee chair behind Stand Up for Hope, Alan is a professionally trained advocate in suicide prevention. Alan lost a daughter and niece to suicide.
Sue Rosenstock Midanek /Survivor of Suicide Loss
Sue serves on the committee that organized this event. She lost her teenage son to suicide.
Damiann Hendel/Survivor of Suicide Loss
Damiann serves on the committee that organized this event. She lost her teenage son to suicide.
Facts about Suicide*:
* An estimated 22 veterans a day die by suicide
* Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death among 25-34 year olds
* Suicide is one of the leading causes of death nationwide
*- https://www.cdc.gov/suicide/facts/index.html
About The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. https://afsp.org/
Ed Katz
Katnip Marketing, LLC
EKatz@KatnipMarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube