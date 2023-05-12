Hawkins, Inc. to Participate in the 2023 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

/EIN News/ -- ROSEVILLE, Minn., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical company, today announced that Patrick Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Oldenkamp, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on June 13, 2023.

The conference will be held at the InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile. The conference will consist of fireside chats and one-on-one meetings. Hawkins will participate on June 13th.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting with Hawkins management, please contact the event coordinator or Hawkins Investor Relations at ir@hawkinsinc.com.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 51 facilities in 25 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $775 million of revenue in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 800 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Contact: Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 612/331-6910 ir@hawkinsinc.com