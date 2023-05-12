Attorney General Paxton has filed a motion for a temporary restraining order to request that the courts stop Joe Biden from enacting an unlawful policy that releases illegal immigrants into communities across America as record numbers of aliens surge to the United States-Mexico border.

The program, promulgated by the Department of Homeland Security on May 10, allows the Administration to “parole” illegal aliens into the United States without even issuing a notice that they're required to appear before an immigration judge.

“There are no words that can fully describe the unmitigated catastrophe that Joe Biden has created on our southern border,” said Attorney General Paxton. “What we are watching in real time is the systematic, deliberate, and intentional destruction of American border security. There’s simply no other explanation for what Biden is doing. As the number of daily border crossings hits record highs and Title 42 expires, the Biden Administration has announced they will release thousands of illegal immigrants every day—without even requiring a court date. To any reasonable American, this is insanity. Biden’s effort to subject Texas communities to the costs and chaos of unending, out-of-control illegal immigration will not go unchallenged, and we’re taking him to court to stop this unlawful policy.”

The new policy is scheduled to go into effect on May 12. Rather than giving illegal aliens a court date to appear before they are released on the streets, the new policy simply requests that illegal immigrants give a mailing address and promise to appear at an ICE facility within 60 days to ask for an immigration-court date. The 60-day deadline is not firm. The Biden Administration could arbitrarily allow the illegal alien longer than that, and the aliens are not required to appear in person—they can ask for their court date by mail.

The emergency order Paxton is requesting will stop the Biden Administration from enforcing this new policy that will further undermine American border security if allowed to continue.

To read the full motion for a temporary restraining order, click here.