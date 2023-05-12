Submit Release
Troopers Seek Witnesses, Information Regarding Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Collision on State Route 202 in Tempe

On Thursday, May 11, 2023, at approximately 9:27 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers responded to reports of a pedestrian in the roadway on westbound State Route 202 near the Scottsdale Road off-ramp.

When troopers arrived at the scene, the female pedestrian had been struck by unknown vehicle(s), possibly a semi-truck, and was declared deceased.

No involved vehicles or witnesses stayed on the scene.

Investigators believe it is possible the vehicle(s) involved were not aware they struck the pedestrian.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the AZDPS Duty Office at 602-223-2212.

