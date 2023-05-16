New Book Chronicles Irish Famine Survivor's Remarkable Journey to Nebraska Homestead

Kent B. Kearney's debut novel, Eyes That Do Not See

Based on the author's knowledge of his great-grandfather, the author shares a compelling story of an Irish orphan and his life struggles

This story is a fascinating look at a narrative that covers such an interesting part of history, and the fact that it is based on a true family history makes it all the more compelling.” — Book Reviewer

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, CO– Author Kent B. Kearney announces the release of his first book, "Eyes That Do Not See" which tells the story of his great-grandfather, Henry Kearney, an Irish orphan and famine survivor who moved from Ireland to England and later the United States.

Based on the small amount of information he had about his great-grandfather, Kent combined it with his research on the history of the times to create a powerful narrative of struggle, hardship, and perseverance.

The book takes readers through Henry's tragic early years and his struggles in England and the United States, including serving as a Confederate soldier in the Civil War. After returning from the war, he falls in love with and marries his wife Mary Ann and they become homesteaders in Custer County, Nebraska. Sadly, Henry's past continues to haunt him and he spends his life trying to cope with his demons.

Set in the nineteenth century, "Eyes That Do Not See" offers a glimpse into the harsh realities faced by Irish immigrants at the time. The author weaves a compelling tale of love, loss, and the search for belonging and captures the immigrant experience of overcoming obstacles in pursuit of the American dream.

"Through 'Eyes That Do Not See,' readers can get a sense of what life was like for Irish immigrants in the nineteenth century and the challenges they faced," said Kearney.

The book is a must-read for anyone interested in the history of Irish immigrants or homesteading. "Eyes That Do Not See" is available now in print and e-book formats in major online bookstores.

