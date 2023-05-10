Submit Release
News Search

There were 886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,156 in the last 365 days.

The UN highly appreciated the ongoing work to improve the environmental situation in the Aral Sea region

UZBEKISTAN, May 10 - The UN highly appreciated the ongoing work to improve the environmental situation in the Aral Sea region

As part of the visit of the delegation of Uzbekistan on an official visit to the United States, Aziz Abdukhakimov met with Assistant Secretary General of the UN, Director of the Bureau for Europe and the CIS of the UN Development Program I. Živković and Director for Nature, Climate and Energy of UNDP P. Kurukulasuria.

 

At the meeting, the parties noted the achieved level of bilateral cooperation in the field of environmental protection, rational use of natural resources and restoration of ecosystems within the framework of ongoing joint programs and initiatives.

 

At the same time, the UN especially appreciated the ongoing work to improve the environmental situation in the Aral Sea region, in particular, the Special Resolution of the UN General Assembly adopted at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on turning the Aral Sea region into a zone of environmental innovations and technologies.
 

The parties reached an agreement to expand the portfolio of joint projects implemented with grant funds from the Global Environment Facility and the Green Climate Fund, which currently includes 7 grant projects totaling $20 million.

 

At the same time, UNDP management was invited to participate in high-level UN events, such as the 21st meeting of the executive body of the Convention to Combat Desertification, the 25th session of the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization and the 14th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory species of wild animals, which will be held in October this year in Samarkand.

Source: Ministry of Natural Resources of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

The UN highly appreciated the ongoing work to improve the environmental situation in the Aral Sea region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more