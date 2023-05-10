UZBEKISTAN, May 10 - The UN highly appreciated the ongoing work to improve the environmental situation in the Aral Sea region

As part of the visit of the delegation of Uzbekistan on an official visit to the United States, Aziz Abdukhakimov met with Assistant Secretary General of the UN, Director of the Bureau for Europe and the CIS of the UN Development Program I. Živković and Director for Nature, Climate and Energy of UNDP P. Kurukulasuria.

At the meeting, the parties noted the achieved level of bilateral cooperation in the field of environmental protection, rational use of natural resources and restoration of ecosystems within the framework of ongoing joint programs and initiatives.

At the same time, the UN especially appreciated the ongoing work to improve the environmental situation in the Aral Sea region, in particular, the Special Resolution of the UN General Assembly adopted at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on turning the Aral Sea region into a zone of environmental innovations and technologies.



The parties reached an agreement to expand the portfolio of joint projects implemented with grant funds from the Global Environment Facility and the Green Climate Fund, which currently includes 7 grant projects totaling $20 million.

At the same time, UNDP management was invited to participate in high-level UN events, such as the 21st meeting of the executive body of the Convention to Combat Desertification, the 25th session of the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization and the 14th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory species of wild animals, which will be held in October this year in Samarkand.

Source: Ministry of Natural Resources of the Republic of Uzbekistan