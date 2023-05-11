Submit Release
Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan met with the Ambassadors of Indonesia and the UAE

UZBEKISTAN, May 11 - Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan met with the Ambassadors of Indonesia and the UAE

On May 11, 2023, separate meetings were held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhromjon Aloev and the Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia Sunario Kartadinata and the United Arab Emirates Saeed Alqemzi.

During the meetings, parties discussed expanding political dialogue, trade, economic and investment ties, cultural and humanitarian exchanges. They have also reviewed the schedule and organizational aspects of the upcoming joint events in the bilateral and multilateral formats.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan

