MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, May 1, 2023, to Monday, May 8, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 1, 2023, through Monday, May 8, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 43 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of K Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Corey Vanable, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Probation Violation (Warrant), Resisting Arrest, Felon in Possession, Tampering of GPS Device, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-068-214

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of 50th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Emory Daniel Emanuel Burroughs, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-068-315

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of L Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-068-380

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and a Mossberg Maverick 88 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 5100 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-068-498

A Springfield Armory XD .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Donte Dudley, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-068-617

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2000 block of 19th Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-068-633

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-069-099

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Falls Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-069-193

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Willie Frazier, of Northeast, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-069-195

A Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun, a Pioneer Arms Hellpup 7.62x39 caliber assault rifle, a Windicator EEA Special .38 caliber revolver, and a Professional Ordinance Carbon 15 .556 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 4500 block of Fort Totten Drive, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old James Marcus James Timus, of Southeast, D.C., and 27-year-old Lamont Tairi Ellison, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-069-217

A Sig Sauer P-250 9mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1800 block of Frederick Douglas Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Christopher McCollum, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-069-289

A Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Perry Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jakele Andre Allen, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-069-336

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 15th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Eric Tevan Kilgore, of Camp Springs, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-069-360

Thursday, May 4, 2023

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Wade David Hardesty, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-069-638

A Hi-Point Haskell JS-45 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of Fifth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Andre Jamar Turman, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts. CCN: 23-069-649

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Perry Place, Northwest. CCN: 23-069-720

A Glock 29 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-069-730

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 34th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Damien D’onte Patterson, of Newport News, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-069-994

Friday, May 5, 2023

A SCCY Industries DVG-1CB 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of First Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old John Fenner, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-070-361

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Trevaughn Williams, of Southeast, D.C., and 22-year-old Qwaneisha Wilson, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 23-070-462

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Downing Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Jamaal Rhamand Gilchrist, Jr., of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-070-593

Saturday, May 6, 2023

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Varney Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-071-110

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obliterate, Remove, change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-071-236

Sunday, May 7, 2023

A Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Central Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Norman Swann, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-071-376

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Anthony Dwayne Palmer, of Brentwood, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-071-379

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Daniel George Hazle Crawford, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and No Permit. CCN: 23-071-396

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 5300 block of E Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Jerome Monroe, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 23-071-399

A Ruger P-95 DC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Lee Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Christopher Sean Kinney, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Robbery, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-071-698

A Bersa Thunder 380 .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2700 block of Langston Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Jay’quan Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession Unregistered of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 23-071-738

Monday, May 8, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Morris Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Asiya Tillman, of District Heights, MD, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-071-988

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Brooks Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Jerome Cedric White, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-072-142

Two Hi-Point JHP-45 .45 caliber handguns and a Ruger LC9S 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 400 block of Decatur Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-072-258

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-072-343

A Century Arms Canik 55 TP-9SF 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Eye Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Antonio Nicolai Basdeo, of New Carrollton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-072-345

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Varney Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Shaquan Malik Moore, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-072-451

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

