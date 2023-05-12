Submit Release
AJR44 in Asm: Read and referred to Committee on Rules - 2023-05-12

WISCONSIN, May 12 - Relating to: recognizing Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month as a time to honor the important contributions of Asians, Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders to the history of the United States.

Status: A - Rules

