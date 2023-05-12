Respite centre, 89 new affordable homes coming to North Vancouver

CANADA, May 12 - Eighty-nine affordable rental homes for families, seniors and individuals, along with a respite centre, will be available to people in North Vancouver as a redevelopment project begins.

“British Columbians deserve to have more affordable housing options. That is why we are always looking for opportunities to increase the housing supply in B.C.,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “This project will not only help provide more affordable homes in North Vancouver, but it will also support people with middle-level incomes and seniors to live in inclusive and sustainable communities. This is a step toward delivering more homes that meet people’s needs, where they can build good lives and thrive.”

The Province, through BC Housing, is investing $11 million for Phase 1 of the North Shore Neighbourhood House redevelopment project, to ensure affordability of 89 residential rental units. In partnership with the City of North Vancouver, Health and Home Care Society of BC (Care BC) and Catalyst Community Developments Society, the project aims to redevelop the aging facility and build a community hub integrating below-market housing with essential community services.

Located at 225 2nd St. E., the North Shore Neighbourhood House site sits on city-owned land. Phase 1 is located at the northwestern portion of the site and is zoned for affordable housing and residential care facility uses. The project is part of a three-phase development.

“Because of extensive housing investments made by our government over the past several years, nearly 1,000 new homes for low and middle-income individuals, families and students are now available or underway across North Vancouver,” said Bowinn Ma, MLA for North Vancouver-Lonsdale. “However, the need is great and we're not slowing down. By supporting Phase 1 of the North Shore Neighbourhood House Redevelopment Project, we'll help add 89 additional rental homes that can be afforded by families, seniors and individuals in an area where affordable homes are much needed.”

The six-storey mixed-use building will have a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Twenty per cent of these will include accessibility features for people with increased mobility requirements. The average rent of all rental units is projected to be more than 15% below-market rates.

The project will also include an integrated family respite centre with 18 overnight beds and 25 adult daycare spaces. Care BC, the operator, is fundraising for the total cost of developing, building and furnishing the respite centre.

“Every community feels the pressure of the housing crisis as people struggle to find attainable and stable rental homes,” said Linda Buchanan, mayor, City of North Vancouver. “These new homes will allow families, seniors, and moderate-income earners to stay within the community they love. I thank the Government of British Columbia for this investment as it will deliver much-needed rental homes, day-and-night respite care, and bring us one step closer to building a new North Shore Neighbourhood House.”

Led by Catalyst, Phase 1 construction is anticipated to begin in August 2023. City-led site preparation and utility works begin May 2023.

Since 2017, the Province has delivered more than 74,000 new homes that have been completed or are underway, including nearly 1,000 units in North Vancouver.

“Everyone in the city of North Vancouver will benefit from the services and below-market housing that will be at this site. All phases of this project will create a more inclusive community. The beginning of this project is exciting as it puts the NSNH closer to its new facility.”

“Catalyst is thrilled to be building new rental housing for the people of North Vancouver in partnership with the city and the Province. Partnerships that leverage city-owned land and provincial investment are vital to developing housing affordable to the incomes of diverse communities like North Vancouver.”

“The Health and Home Care Society of BC is delighted to be working in partnership on this project. Care BC’s integrated respite centre (with an Adult Day and Overnight Program) will address the urgent need caregivers have for temporary ‘relief’ from their responsibilities, caring for an elderly loved one with a chronic illness, like dementia. When caregivers receive support, they are better able to cope, and to continue providing care for their family member at home longer.”

The project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government.

The City of North Vancouver contributed the land, as well as $3.6 million in site preparation work, including utility work.

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/

To learn more about the latest action plan to deliver more homes for people, faster, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/Homes_For_People.pdf

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC