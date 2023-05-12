Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Centers to Close but FEMA Help Still Available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Disaster Recovery Centers serving survivors of the recent storms and tornadoes will begin closing Saturday, May 13. But FEMA specialists are still available to answer your questions, provide updates about your case and direct you to federal, state and community programs and assistance.

Three Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers in Haywood, Lewis and Rutherford counties will close permanently at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Three other recovery centers in McNairy, Tipton and Wayne counties will remain open for another week, until 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

Disaster Recovery Centers are a one-stop shop where survivors of the March 31 to April 1, 2023, tornadoes can get information and advice about community, state and federal agencies and other available assistance. The centers are accessible to people with disabilities and those with access and functional needs.

Even with the scheduled closings, FEMA specialists are just a phone call away. Survivors may call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. It is important to stay in touch with FEMA if you change your address or phone number, even if only temporarily. Missing or wrong information could delay your assistance.

Locations and hours for the Disaster Recovery Centers are:

DRCs by County

Address

Hours of Operation/Days (Central Daylight Time)

 

McNairy

The Latta Theater

205 W. Court Avenue

Selmer, TN 38375

May 11 and May 12: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 15 to May 19: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 20: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closes 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20

 

Tipton

Dyersburg State Community College

Public Library

3149 Highway 51 South

Covington, TN 38019

May 11 and May 12: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 15 to May 19: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 20: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closes 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20

 

Wayne

Lincoln Brass Works

309 Hurricane Meadows Drive

Waynesboro, TN 38485

May 11 and May 12: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 15 to May 19: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 20: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closes 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20

MOBILE DRCs by County

Address

Hours of Operation/Days (Central Daylight Time)

Haywood

Haywood County Justice Complex

100 S. Dupree Avenue

Brownsville, TN 38012

May 11 and May 12: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closes 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Lewis

Lewis County 911 Center

116 Commerce Street

Hohenwald, TN 38462

May 11 and May 12: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closes 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Rutherford

Rockvale Community Center

9972 Rockvale Road

Rockvale, TN 37153

May 11 and May 12: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closes 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13

 

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Tuesday, June 6. Here’s how to apply:

For the latest information on Tennessee’s recovery from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4701. You may also follow TN.gov/TEMA; Twitter.com/TEMA, Facebook.com/TNDisasterInfo, @FEMARegion4/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.

