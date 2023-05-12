Disaster Recovery Centers to Close but FEMA Help Still Available
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Disaster Recovery Centers serving survivors of the recent storms and tornadoes will begin closing Saturday, May 13. But FEMA specialists are still available to answer your questions, provide updates about your case and direct you to federal, state and community programs and assistance.
Three Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers in Haywood, Lewis and Rutherford counties will close permanently at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Three other recovery centers in McNairy, Tipton and Wayne counties will remain open for another week, until 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
Disaster Recovery Centers are a one-stop shop where survivors of the March 31 to April 1, 2023, tornadoes can get information and advice about community, state and federal agencies and other available assistance. The centers are accessible to people with disabilities and those with access and functional needs.
Even with the scheduled closings, FEMA specialists are just a phone call away. Survivors may call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. It is important to stay in touch with FEMA if you change your address or phone number, even if only temporarily. Missing or wrong information could delay your assistance.
Locations and hours for the Disaster Recovery Centers are:
|
DRCs by County
|
Address
|
Hours of Operation/Days (Central Daylight Time)
|
McNairy
|
The Latta Theater
205 W. Court Avenue
Selmer, TN 38375
|
May 11 and May 12: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
May 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 15 to May 19: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
May 20: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closes 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20
|
Tipton
|
Dyersburg State Community College
Public Library
3149 Highway 51 South
Covington, TN 38019
|
May 11 and May 12: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
May 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 15 to May 19: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
May 20: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closes 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20
|
Wayne
|
Lincoln Brass Works
309 Hurricane Meadows Drive
Waynesboro, TN 38485
|
May 11 and May 12: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
May 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 15 to May 19: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
May 20: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closes 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20
|
MOBILE DRCs by County
|
Address
|
Hours of Operation/Days (Central Daylight Time)
|
Haywood
|
Haywood County Justice Complex
100 S. Dupree Avenue
Brownsville, TN 38012
|
May 11 and May 12: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
May 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closes 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13
|
Lewis
|
Lewis County 911 Center
116 Commerce Street
Hohenwald, TN 38462
|
May 11 and May 12: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
May 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closes 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13
|
Rutherford
|
Rockvale Community Center
9972 Rockvale Road
Rockvale, TN 37153
|
May 11 and May 12: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
May 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closes 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13
The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Tuesday, June 6. Here’s how to apply:
For the latest information on Tennessee's recovery from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4701.