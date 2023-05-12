FEMA Administrator Remembers Those Lost to COVID-19, Recognizes Agency Workforce, First Responders for Unprecedented Service During Pandemic

WASHINGTON -- In a video released today, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell thanked first responders, survivors, agency staff and others who stood strong in the face of unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will always remember all of the lives that were lost, all of the lives that were upended as a result of this pandemic,” Criswell said in the video, released to coincide with the end of the Public Health Emergency and National Emergency declarations related to COVID-19. “I think that we will also take the lessons from COVID-19 and put them to use to prepare us for what the next emergency will be.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, FEMA has provided more than $104 billion in assistance to state, local, tribal and territorial governments, as well as non-profit organizations and survivors. Of those funds, almost $60 billion in funding went to a number of state, local, tribal and territorial governments and eligible private non-profits for more than 23,000 emergency projects. Another $2.9 billion was awarded in funeral assistance for more than 400,000 individuals and families, $37 billion in lost wages assistance and $386 million in crisis counseling services.

Criswell added: “I think what was unique about our response to COVID-19 is it really brought out the value that our emergency managers bring in leading the coordination of complex problems.”

While the COVID-19 incident period comes to an end today, FEMA will continue to provide funeral assistance until Sept. 30, 2025, to those who have lost loved ones due to this pandemic.