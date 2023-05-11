MNPDC commences nationwide consultations on Review of NDS 2016 – 2035

THE LAUNCH of the review of Solomon Islands National Development Strategy (NDS) 2016 – 2035 yesterday marks the commencement of a nationwide consultations to review the progress of the 20-year long strategy.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare officially launched the progress review of the NDS 2016-2035 in Honiara yesterday, in the presence of Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament, Development Partners, Heads of Missions and representatives from NGOs, the private sector and civil society organizations.

The Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC) has commenced a review on the NDS 2016-2035 to take stock of the progress made so far, and to assess the impact of COVID-19 as well as to assess the current development situation to prepare for the Least Developed Country Graduation.

The MNPDC staff have undergone a series of trainings in April 2023 in preparation to carry out this nationwide exercise. They have commenced consultations as of last week, as part of the desktop review phase at the national level with Government Ministries and agencies, development partners, State-owned Enterprises, Non-government Organisations (NGOs), private sector, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other stakeholders.

Series of consultations will then be rolled out to the nine provinces by June and July which will involve Members of Provincial Assemblies, Provincial Government workers, private sector, CSOs, NGOs, Faith-based Organisations and Communities at constituency and ward levels.

The objective of the review is to assess the extent to which the NDS has met its objectives, understand the gaps, challenges and lessons learnt during implementation, and provide practical recommendations for improved implementation in the future.

“The rational for the NDS review is threefold. Firstly, it would be useful to take stock of progress and assess implementation whilst at the same time review lessons for learning,” Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare highlighted when he launched the review yesterday.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged all development partners and stakeholders who contributed towards supporting the NDS to improving Solomon Islands livelihoods.

MNPDC Minister Hon. Rexon Ramofafia reiterated the importance of the NDS review. Minister Ramofafia said the country’s dynamic development challenges calls for collective actions from all stakeholders.

“The NDS is a fundamental strategy that requires our collective action and shared commitment to deliver. Ensuring partnerships that are effective and that will support implementation is also necessary and critical. I encourage all of us to fully participate in the NDS Review, to ensure that it is meaningful and useful to charting the course as we move forward,” Minister Ramofafia said.

The New Zealand Government through the New Zealand High Commission Office in Honiara and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) through the Governance for Resilient Development (Gov4Res) Project are supporting the review of NDS as well as the Solomon Islands Government.

The review process will be guided by an Advisory Committee that will provide oversight over the review process as well as to offer advice and guidance on how the review is being undertaken.

Final report is expected to be completed and ready to launch by August 2023. – MNPDC Press Release