Food Display Cabinet Market Is Expected to Reach $41.4 Billion by 2031 - FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C., Hatco Corp.

Stimulating economic growth and increasing population in emerging economies drive the growth of the global food display cabinet market

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, May 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global food display cabinet market was estimated at $18.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $41.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market. The report is exclusively meant to help the readers with a comprehensive valuation of industry analysis and trends.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details

Forecast Period 2022­–2031

Base Year 2021

Market Size in 2021 $18.5 Billion

Market Size in 2031 $41.4 Billion

CAGR 8.4%

No. of Pages in Report 250

Segments Covered Type, Materials, End User, and Region.

Drivers Stimulating economic growth and increasing population in the emerging economies

Restraints High manufacturing costs, rise in prices of raw materials, and uncertainty in climatic conditions

Opportunities Regulatory support from several government bodies

Covid-19 scenario-

The temporary closure of fast-food restaurants, motels, and bakeries impacted the global food display cabinet market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, as the global situation got back on track, the market for food display cabinets also restored pretty fast.

The global food display cabinet market is analyzed across type, materials, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on type, the refrigerated food display cabinets segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global food display cabinet market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.4% throughout the forecast period.

Based on materials, the stainless-steelsegment accounted for around one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The wood segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 10.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end use, the bakery segment garnered more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The others segment, nonetheless, would project the fastest CAGR of 9.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The LAMEA region, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include Asia-Pacific and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global food display cabinet market report include FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C., Hatco Corp., The Middlebycorp, Standex International Corp., Carrier Global Corp., and HOSHIZAKI Corp.These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

