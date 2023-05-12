Submit Release
Emerson Firm PLLC Announces Retraction Of Suncoast Credit Union Data Breach Press Release of April 12, 2023

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Firm, PLLC (“Emerson”) announces a full retraction of its press release of April 12, 2023, entitled “Emerson Firm PLLC Announces Ongoing Investigation of Suncoast Credit Union Data Breach”.

Emerson apologizes for any misstatement of facts in the prior press release relating to an alleged data breach, alleged theft of data, opening of alleged fraudulent accounts, and any other misstatement of facts in the prior press release.   

IMPORTANT:  Questions regarding this retraction may be made by to John G. Emerson at jemerson@emersonfirm.com.

 


Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


