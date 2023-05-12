European Solidarity Corps: long-term volunteering in Poland

The ‘Wiatrak’ Foundation and Elementary School No. 66, based in Bydgoszcz, Poland, invites eight volunteers to support its diverse types of educational activities for grades 1 to 8.

The volunteers will also share their experiences, promote European identity and values and participate in the International Day of Foreign Languages, the Day of Volunteers, the Family Fest, and various other school events and trips.

This is expected to continue until 30 April 2024.

Volunteers from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Ukraine are eligible to apply. They should be aged between 18 and 30, motivated, open-minded, eager to gain new experience in an international atmosphere, creative, supportive, and willing to interact with children, disabled people, teenagers, and seniors.

Volunteers will live in single or double rooms in a rented flat. They will receive monthly financial allowance for food and cleaning supplies (boarding money), as well as pocket money. Travel expenses will also be reimbursed.

