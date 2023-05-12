Two Milwaukee County Residents Sentenced in Water Street Shooting

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that Marquise Jackson, age 26, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Alexus Jackson-Milton, age 21 of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, were sentenced to Wisconsin State Prison for discharge of firearms on the evening of May 13, 2022, following a Milwaukee Bucks NBA playoff game, when thousands of people were in downtown Milwaukee, resulting in sixteen people suffering gunshot wounds.

“Milwaukeeans and anyone else attending a Bucks game or any other big event should be able to feel safe,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Those who utterly disregard the safety of others face serious consequences.”

“The hard and diligent work of the Department of Justice Attorney General’s Office and members of the Milwaukee Police Department was vital on bringing these individuals to justice. The Milwaukee Police Department appreciates the tireless effort of everyone involved, especially the investigators of the Criminal Investigation Bureau,” said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

Marquise Jackson, who pleaded guilty in December of 2022 to Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Battery, Use of a Dangerous Weapon and seven counts of 1st Degree Reckless Injury, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, was sentenced by Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanrahan to 22 years in the Wisconsin State Prison System, with 15 years of extended supervision.

Alexus Jackson-Milton, who pleaded guilty in April of 2023 to one count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Battery, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, was sentenced by Judge Hanrahan to 5 years in the Wisconsin State Prison System, with 5 years of extended supervision.

Milwaukee Police Department conducted the investigation. The case was prosecuted by DOJ Assistant Attorney General Jacob Corr. Victim services were provided by Celena Zonoozi of Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.