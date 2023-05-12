USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Port Visit in Saipan

SAIPAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) departed Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, after a scheduled port visit, May 12.

The port visit provided an opportunity for Milius to enjoy a much needed port visit and enjoy the culture, and represents the U.S. Navy’s commitment to security presence in the Pacific.

“Visits like this prove the effectiveness of our surface force, to defend the homeland and meeting the challenges we face across the region with continued presence,” said Capt. Walt Mainor, Commander, Task Force 71/Commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. “Our Sailors are focused on making a difference in our ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

During the port visit, Milius Sailors had an opportunity to experience the hospitality, rich history and all that Saipan has to offer.

“Team Milius has been highly focused on operations in the Western Pacific over the past several months and this port visit was extremely rewarding for the crew,” said Cmdr. Leif Gunderson, Milius’ commanding officer. “The rich culture and history was greatly welcomed by the Sailors. We look forward to future visits to the beautiful island of Saipan!”

Arnold Palacios, governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, said it is was an honor to host the ship.

“We are very happy to welcome them because they’ve been out there protecting us,” said Palacios. “Hopefully this is a nice port call and a nice break for the crew, and we would like to welcome them back again.”

Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.