Montgomery County Summer Recreation Programs will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

MARYLAND, December 5 - For Immediate Release: Friday, May 12, 2023

Free Health and Resource Fair in honor of Mother’s Day will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 11, 2023—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Carmen Berrios Martinez, communications and public outreach manager at Montgomery County Recreation; Diana Wingeier-Rayo, pastor at Hughes United Methodist Church; Dr. Teresa Ramirez, scientist and member of the nonprofit organization Latinas Leading Tomorrow and Pedro Rodríguez, consul of El Salvador. The show will air tomorrow, May 12 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Montgomery County Recreation’s summer program registration will begin on Monday, May 15 for County residents for most programs and activities. While online registration is encouraged, registration will also be available by mail, drop-off or in person. On May 15, in-person registration will be available at four of the County’s aquatic centers and at the administrative offices in Wheaton. In person registration will also be available at all other Recreation facilities during regular business hours. Moreover, Montgomery County Recreation will be opening its outdoor aquatic centers for the 2023 summer season on Memorial Day weekend. Pool passes are available as well as lots of swimming activities. For more information, click here.

In honor of Mother’s Day, Hughes United Methodist Church will host a free Health and Resource Fair on Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10700 Georgia Ave., Wheaton, Md. Residents are invited to participate and connect with resources and services that include flu and COVID-19 vaccines, BMI testing, vision exams, blood pressure testing, free CPR training, tattoo removal, free food boxes, cosmetic surgeon consultations, job trainings and much more. Food, music and live family-friendly entertainment will be available.

The nonprofit organization Latinas Leading Tomorrow will host its annual free Latina Labs programs, which is geared toward Latina middle school girls with the purpose to introduce them to career fields focused on science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics (STEAM). Registration is now open for the virtual program that will take place on June 3, 10, 17 and 24. Thirty-six students will be selected from the Washington metropolitan area and will be provided with a toolkit which contains the materials for the hands-on activities.

The show will conclude with information on the upcoming special consular session hosted by the General Consulate of El Salvador in Silver Spring. The event will take place on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is located at 926 Philadelphia Ave., Silver Spring, Md. Registration is encouraged but walk-ins are accepted. The consular session will focus on passport renewal and identification cards.

The Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

