Submit Release
News Search

There were 266 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,797 in the last 365 days.

Ideas to Celebrate Mother's Day in Style: Charleston, South Carolina - Free Guide for Weekend Destination Trip Ideas

buildings architecture street view charleston south carolina

Charleston has amazing architecture to discover

girls trip former citadel building hotel

You can stay in the former Citadel in Charleston!

pineapple fountain harbor charleston south carolina

See the infamous Pineapple Fountain and find out the welcoming message!

The Travel Makes Me Happy team has created a free guide and 3-day itinerary to help plan a weekend girls trip to Charleston, SC.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This Mother's Day, why not surprise mom by helping plan a great weekend trip with this free guide and 3 day itinerary? Our Travel Makes me Happy team has published a detailed guide and itinerary on how to make the most out of a weekend getaway to Charleston, South Carolina - a city rich in history, culture, and Southern charm.

Charleston is a city that has something for everyone, and you can use our free 3-day itinerary for a memorable Mother's Day trip-planning treat. Our guide highlights the myriad of activities and sights to see, from strolling through historic downtown, visiting the famous Fort Sumter National Monument, exploring stunning plantations, to indulging in the city's renowned culinary delights.

"We believe that every mom deserves something special on Mother's Day, and what could be more special than a weekend trip to one of the most charming cities in the United States?" says Kerri Jones, Founder of Travelmakesmehappy.com. "Our guide provides all the insights necessary to plan an unforgettable trip to Charleston with mom, ensuring that this Mother's Day is one that will be remembered for years to come."

Our Travel Makes Me Happy team featured Charleston because it offers a wealth of experiences, interests and can all be done in a weekend. Use the free guide to create lasting memories with an exciting trip to this enchanting city.

For more information and to read our comprehensive guide and itinerary, please read more in our Girls Trip Weekend Getaway Inspiration in Charleston article.

ABOUT Travel Makes Me Happy
We are passionate about connecting the world through travel experiences and provide free guides to help on the next journey. We even have guides to help save money on summer travel this year!

Press Contact:
Kerri Jones
Founder
kj@travelmakesmehappy.com

Kerri Jones
Travel Makes Me Happy
kj@travelmakesmehappy.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Ideas to Celebrate Mother's Day in Style: Charleston, South Carolina - Free Guide for Weekend Destination Trip Ideas

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more