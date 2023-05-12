/EIN News/ -- Multi-year partnership that leverages the power of sport to help youth

MONTREAL, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Montréal is pleased to announce that TELUS has become one of the Club’s major partners effective immediately through to 2027. The new multi-year partnership also coincides with the Club’s 30th anniversary, which will be celebrated throughout the upcoming 2023 season, and brings together two organizations with a proven and shared commitment to drive meaningful change in their local communities. Through this partnership, TELUS and CF Montréal will support thousands of youth by providing free access to soccer camps and encouraging the development of athletes with sport bursaries.

TELUS becomes official major partner of CF Montréal

To kick off the new partnership, CF Montréal will feature the iconic TELUS brand on the sleeve of its game jersey, starting this Saturday, when conference rivals Toronto FC make their way to Stade Saputo at 7:30 p.m. This will mark 30 years after the very first match in the Club’s history, in Los Angeles, on May 14, 1993.

“As we celebrate our 30th anniversary and look to the future with optimism, we are very pleased to be able to partner with TELUS, a global technology and Canadian telecommunications company with strong core values," said Gabriel Gervais, President and CEO of CF Montréal. From the first exchanges with TELUS, we felt a natural association. Together, we want to contribute to the development of local soccer, from grassroots to the professional level.”

“TELUS is proud to support soccer across Canada by teaming up with CF Montréal, a mainstay in Montreal’s sports landscape since 1993,” said Nazim Benhadid, Senior Vice President, TELUS. “Partnering with CF Montréal will allow us to expand our deep-rooted commitment in the local sports community. Our partnership will provide an opportunity for us to have an impact, top to bottom, on the sport of soccer, from professionals to the grassroot-level, ultimately contributing to empowering youth to reach their full potential by improving their self-esteem, motivation and mental health through the sport of soccer.”

In addition to TELUS in-stadium presence, fans will have the unique opportunity to take photos in a replica of the CF Montréal locker room, courtesy of a new TELUS photo booth in the stadium at every CF Montréal home game. The portable structure gives fans the opportunity to celebrate CF Montreal's 30th anniversary while also experiencing their favourite team's locker room.

To learn more about TELUS’ commitment to giving back, visit telus.com/socialimpact .

To learn more about CF Montréal, visit cfmontreal.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/514dc230-e3ae-48ad-a86f-78172220b672