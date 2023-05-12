National HomeCorp announces affordable homes at Stone Ridge
National HomeCorp, (NHC) "America's Affordable Builder," announces new quality-built and affordable homes are open for purchase at Stone Ridge in Sebring, FL.
This is a popular community in historic Sebring. With these quality constructed, appealing and affordable new homes, families could benefit from living in this amazing community very soon.
Located near Sebring Parkway and Ben Eastman Road, Stone Ridge offers 166 lots with homes ranging between $220,000 to $270,000. NHC is offering quick delivery on its Liberty series of homes featuring between 3-5 bedrooms, 2-2.5 baths, and 1-2 car garages with sizes ranging from 1,215 to 1,906 square feet.
Homebuyers can choose from three distinctive open floor plans. These distinguished one and two-story homes feature eight-foot-high ceilings, granite countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, recessed lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive complete sod installation, eight shrubs and one tree, and can enjoy relaxing at the clubhouse and amenity center with a heated swimming pool and spa. Furthermore, families with children will appreciate access to Highland County’s highly rated school system.
“This is a popular and private community in a great location with all the nearby cultural, shopping and dining amenities available in historic Sebring. With these quality constructed, appealing and affordable new homes, families could benefit from living in this amazing community very soon,” said Michael Bergman, president and co-founder for National HomeCorp.
Located in South-Central Florida, Sebring is home of the Sebring International Raceway, one of the oldest and continuously operating racetracks in the U.S. Known as “The City on the Circle,” a reference to the circle design of the historic downtown district, Sebring also offers residents a wide range of boutique and gallery shopping, museums, fine and casual dining, parks and lakes, championship golf courses, regional airport, and a downtown that sits on the shore of Lake Jackson, a 3,000-acre freshwater lake.
Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes in Stone Ridge by visiting www.nationalhomecorp.com
About National HomeCorp:
National HomeCorp (NHC), “America’s Affordable Builder” is a homebuilder engaged in the design and vertical construction of single family and townhome residences. The Atlanta, GA based company currently operates in Missouri, Texas, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama, and also offers mortgage and title services in select markets through its NHC-Title and NHC-Mortgage subsidiaries. To learn more about National HomeCorp, please visit www.nationalhomecorp.com
