Renowned Poet Annie Finch to Teach Workshop and Perform in West Hurley, NY
Finch is widely recognized for her mesmerizing poetry performances and mastery of poetic craft.
Her poems have depths and delights that appear to go on forever.”WEST HURLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned poet Annie Finch will teach a workshop and perform her poetry in West Hurley on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, at the Poetry Barn. The venue is located at 1693 State Route 28A in West Hurley. The workshop will take place Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, from 12-5 PM. The reading will begin Saturday, May 20, at 7:30 PM, with doors opening at 7:00 PM.
— Ron Silliman
The workshop costs $150 and seats are limited to ten poets. To register, visit: https://www.poetrybarn.co/poetry-workshops/rooted-revision-grow-your-poems-strong or call (845) 280-0430. Attendance to the reading is by donation. RSVPs are requested at https://www.poetrybarn.co/event/2023/5/20/live-reading-annie-finch.
Annie Finch is one of our most vital and important American poets and performers. She is the author of six books of poetry, most recently Spells: New and Selected Poems. Her other works include influential essays, books, and anthologies on poetics, feminism, and women’s earth-based spirituality. She is widely recognized for her mesmerizing poetry performances and mastery of poetic craft.
The Dictionary of Literary Biography calls Annie Finch a “central figure” whose work has "played a major role in recent feminist poetics and reinvigorated the discussion and practice of formalism for the postmodern era. Uniting all of her work is a conception of poetry as incantatory and performative, marking the deepest meanings of our lives through the body as well as the mind."
Annie’s poetry has appeared in the New York Times, Poetry Magazine, Paris Review, and the Penguin Book of Twentieth-Century American Poetry, and has been translated into Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, French, Malayalam, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, and Spanish. Educated at Yale and Stanford University, where she earned her Ph.D., she has lectured at universities including Berkeley, Harvard, and Oxford and performed her poetry across the United States and in India, Mexico, Africa, and throughout Europe.
Since 2007, The Poetry Barn has nurtured poetry education, inspiration, and appreciation by sponsoring community and virtual events, affordable workshops, and a comprehensive lending library freely accessible to the public.
