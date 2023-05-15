Nonpartisanship Lives: Unified Wisconsin Legislature Set to Pass Spinal Cord Injury Funding Bill

A bill to set up $3 million in annual funding for spinal cord injury research has widespread, cross-aisle support in the 2023 Wisconsin state budget.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Partisan turmoil defines much of politics today but legislators in Wisconsin, both Republicans and Democrats, have agreed that spinal cord injury (SCI) research is something they can work together on.

A bill to set up $3 million in annual funding for SCI research has widespread, cross-aisle support as the 2023 Wisconsin state budget takes shape.

The legislation was first introduced in 2019 by Democrat Rep. Jimmy Anderson, who is spinal cord injured. The bill died in committee. This year the measure was reintroduced by two Republicans, Assemblyman Paul Tittl of Manitowoc, and Senator Van Wanggaard of Racine. The bill has gained broad bipartisan support with 28 Representatives and eight Senators co-authoring. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers included the SCI funding program in his 2023 proposed budget.

Said Wanggaard, “This legislation is not just the right thing to do from a policy perspective but is also very personal to me. A spinal cord injury I suffered while on duty as a police officer inadvertently led me to become a state senator.”

Said Tittl, “The bill is an important one for so many people throughout the state who are waiting for a cure either for themselves or for a family member. We have made wonderful progress regarding a wide-range of other medical conditions, and there is no reason we cannot find a cure for spinal cord injuries as well.”

Anderson, from the Madison area, modeled the legislation after SCI research funding bills that passed in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota. Anderson allied with SCI advocates from Unite 2 Fight Paralysis (U2FP), which helped organize each of the legislative efforts.

Said Anderson, “This bill provides a rare opportunity to change thousands of lives, not only in Wisconsin but across the country. The research we can facilitate with these grants has the potential to help people with spinal cord injuries live their lives with greater health and independence. I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made bringing people together in support of this legislation - including advocates at U2FP, medical researchers, Wisconsinites living with spinal cord injuries, and legislators on both sides of the aisle.”

Matthew Rodreick, executive director for U2FP: “The Wisconsin SCI funding bill is remarkable first because it has such strong bipartisan support. It’s also notable because our advocates convinced lawmakers that an investment in treatments could actually save the state money by reducing the burden of care for a healthier, more independent community.”

Rodreick, of Minneapolis, who has a son with a spinal cord injury, noted that a strength of this legislation is that input was included from the community who stands to benefit from it. “This effort in Wisconsin will enable people who live with spinal cord injury to effectively work together with those who research the injury.”

U2FP’s Cure Advocacy Network (CAN) has helped generate $26 million to fund research in Minnesota, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. Said CAN co-manager Jake Beckstrom, a quadriplegic in Minneapolis, said the state money seeds more science. “Some researchers receiving state funding have gone on to receive federal grants worth ten times as much as the original state funding, as well as additional private and matching grants. This has sparked industry partnerships and startups.”

“Additionally,” said Beckstrom, “every scientific breakthrough that gives the SCI community more movement and bodily control, the more it will allow people to get back into the job market as well as lower personal care hours, which is often paid for by the state.”

Beckstrom and CAN co-manager Jason Stoffer led a strong team of advocates in Wisconsin, many in wheelchairs. At hearings and office visits they explained the legislation and how it might improve their lives to the lawmakers. Testimony at hearings including doctors and research scientists from Wisconsin colleges and universities.

Said Stoffer, “Our advocates focused the message so lawmakers from both parties could embrace the legislation. It’s good for people with SCI but also good for taxpayers.”

Advocate Samantha Troyer, a high-level quadriplegic from Oconomowoc, said. “Few of us had experience with the legislative process, but we came away seeing that our voice is important. To be an advocate is to shine a little bit more light where many neglect to look.”

Quadriplegic MacKenzie Wann, from Madison, was also new to advocacy. “It was captivating to watch the legislative process from a participant's perspective. It was also very invigorating, and made me feel proud of my contribution to our community.”

About Unite 2 Fight Paralysis: Founded in 2005, U2FP is a nonprofit dedicated to unify and empower the international spinal cord injury community to cure paralysis through advocacy, education, and support for research. Contact Executive Director Matthew Rodreick for more information, matthewrodreick@u2fp.org