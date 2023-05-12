HOMEVEST Partners with Malaysia's Social Security Organization (SOCSO) to Provide Living Accommodation Solutions

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / HOMEVEST has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Malaysia's Social Security Organization (SOCSO) to provide exclusive living accommodations services, aimed at giving more Malaysians access to suitable living spaces.

Social Security Organization (SOCSO), an organization under Ministry of Human Resources Malaysia, is a statutory body responsible for the registration of employers and employees, collection of contributions from employers and employees, provision of monetary and non-monetary benefits to employees and their dependents when tragedy strikes, or to the employees when loss of employment occurs.

This exclusive partnership aims to help more Malaysians find suitable living accommodations through the eligible participants on the MyFutureJobs platform. HOMEVEST CEO, Marcus Low said" We are excited about this partnership, teaming up with SOCSO will provide more opportunities for aspiring tenants to find a place to settle down. HOMEVEST's goal has always been to make accommodations accessible."

HOMEVEST is a property investment, management, and development company that aims to unlock property values by providing innovative home ownership solutions and transforming real estate into a more digital and sustainable asset class. The company has integrated data enablement and automation technologies into its business model to improve tenant experience and enable seamless communication of customer data and property operators to enhance operations and processes.

HOMEVEST's focus is to create a property ecosystem that empowers property management with the tools and resources needed to streamline the operations, reduce costs, and enhance overall performance. With the support of AI, the whole ecosystem can be revolutionized by elevating customer experiences and leverage on data transparency, data-driven insights and automation. Through their efforts, they are committed to create a sustainable future for property management by adopting innovative technologies solutions.

For more information, visit www.homevestglobal.com

and https://www.facebook.com/HomevestGlobal.

For general inquiries, contact +603-7931 6622 or email hello@homevestglobal.com.

